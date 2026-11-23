Maryland's congressional delegation is once again urging the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to select the state for its new U.S. Space Academy.

President Trump signed an executive order in August to establish the space academy.

"To continue to lead the world in space exploration and technology, while securing and defending our national interests in space, the nation must prepare the next generation of astronauts, scientists, engineers, operators, entrepreneurs, civil servants, and warfighters and ensure that they are capable of advancing American interests in space," the order read in part.

NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland and the Wallops Flight Facility off the coast of Virginia are the proposed sites for the new facility.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore previously said the space academy "belongs in Maryland, period."

"We have the talent, the resources, and the assets, as well as a prime location in the heart of the space enterprise," Moore said in a statement earlier this month. "Maryland has the best assets in the country to welcome the Space Academy, and we'll continue to make critical investments to lead the nation in advanced aerospace technology."

Maryland representatives highlight 5 reasons

Maryland Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks, along with all eight Reps. Steny Hoyer, Kweisi Mfume, Andy Harris, Jamie Raskin, Glenn Ivey, Sarah Elfreth, April McClain Delaney and Johnny Olszewski, sent a joint letter to NASA Director Jared Isaacman and the Space Academy Selection Commission on Monday, explaining why the state is the best choice.

They pointed to five key factors: "Its proximity to NASA headquarters, concentration of aerospace industry actors, premier scientific research institutions, multiple military training facilities, and long-standing role as a partner in America's space program."

"Maryland is the country's leader in space science. Marylanders train and become astronauts. We invent, create, manufacture, and develop the technology and spacecraft that allow humanity to go and see further into the universe," their letter read in part. "The talented and experienced workforce of space scientists, engineers, manufacturers, academics, educators, technicians, technologists, pilots, astronauts, and the pipeline of apprentices, early career researchers, interns, and students bring space exploration and research to life.

"The deeply-rooted civilian and military institutions provide a foundation for America's advancement in space. Our robust industry of large, medium, and small businesses tie the essential private and public partnerships that power economic development and adoption of cutting-edge technology together," the letter continued.

The lawmakers also noted that Maryland-based scientists have played an integral part in NASA missions from the Hubble to Artemis II earlier this year.

Baltimore County native Reid Wiseman served as commander for the Artemis II mission, leading a four-person crew on a 10-day journey around the moon. He was celebrated as a hometown hero upon his return, before announcing his retirement in September.