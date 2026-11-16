Maryland has submitted a proposal to become home of the planned U.S. Space Academy, which will aim to recruit and train a new generation of astronauts, scientists, engineers and others to support future U.S. space operations.

The academy would initially be based at an interim campus at the University of Maryland (UMD) but a permanent location would be sought near NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, according to a press release describing the proposal.

The University of Maryland, Eastern Shore (UMES) -- a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) on Maryland's Eastern Shore -- would also collaborate with the U.S. Space Academy if it were based in the state.

The effort to secure the project to Maryland is being led by the state's Department of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation, the statement said.

President Trump signed order establishing the Space Academy

President Donald Trump established the U.S. Space Academy in an executive order in August.

The order reads, in part, "To continue to lead the world in space exploration and technology, while securing and defending our national interests in space, the nation must prepare the next generation of astronauts, scientists, engineers, operators, entrepreneurs, civil servants, and warfighters and ensure that they are capable of advancing American interests in space."

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement the U.S. Space Academy "belongs in Maryland, period."

"We have the talent, the resources, and the assets, as well as a prime location in the heart of the space enterprise," Gov. Moore said. "Maryland has the best assets in the country to welcome the Space Academy, and we'll continue to make critical investments to lead the nation in advanced aerospace technology."

Maryland officials say the state aerospace and aviation sector includes more than 9,000 companies, supports more than 172,000 jobs and generates $47.7 billion in economic impact in the state.

Maryland's congressional delegation supports proposal

Maryland's entire congressional delegation praised the proposal in a joint statement.

"The Space Academy should be located in a state that can maximize opportunities for its students, as the success of the Academy will depend on an unprecedented blend of leadership from academia, civil and commercial space, and the U.S. military," the statement said. "Maryland offers an extensive network of scientific talent, commercial entrepreneurship, and military expertise that will be vital to an Academy experience for the talented individuals it will support and develop."