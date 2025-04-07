U.S. Naval Academy names 1998 graduate as 91st Commandant of Midshipmen

The U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, has named Capt. Gilbert Clark, Jr., as its 91st Commandant of Midshipmen, officials announced Monday.

Capt. Clark, a San Diego native, graduated from the academy in 1998 and recently served as the first commander of the Naval Surface Group Southwest.

Academy officials describe the Commandant as being similar to a dean of students at most universities.

As the Commandant of Midshipmen, Capt. Clark will be responsible for military training and the professional development of nearly 4,400 midshipmen at the academy.

He will replace Commandant Capt. Walter Allman III during a ceremony in June 2025.

Academy officials said Capt. Allman was selected for a promotion. He was chosen to serve as Commandant in 2024.

"I am deeply honored and humbled for the opportunity to lead the Brigade of Midshipmen and forge our next generation of Navy and Marine Corps leaders," Capt. Clark said. "There is nothing quite like the enthusiasm and dedication demonstrated by the Brigade, staff, and faculty.

Who is Capt. Gilbert Clark, Jr.?

After earning an undergraduate degree at the Naval Academy, Capt. Clark graduated from the Naval War College with a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies.

He served as a weapons officer, reactor electrical divisions officer, engineer officer and commander of a squadron, according to the academy. His most recent sea tour was as a deputy commodore.

Capt. Clark also served for several ashore assignments, including as a security officer for a Naval Weapons Station in South Carolina and lead strategic planner for the U.S. Central Command.

Former U.S. Naval Academy Commandants

In 2021, Colonel James "J.P." McDonough III was named as the academy's 89th Commandant of Midshipmen. The 1994 graduate previously served as the executive assistant to the Deputy Commandant of Plans, Policies and Operations at the U.S. Marine Corps headquarters.

In 2019, the Naval Academy announced 1992 alumnus Capt. Thomas R. "TR" Buchanan would serve as Commandant.

In 2020, the academy announced Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber as the first Black woman to serve as brigade commander.

Brigade Commander is the highest leadership position in the student body. The position, which lasts for one semester, is selected through an application and interview process by academy leaders and commandant staff.