New interim U.S. Attorney for Maryland appointed

A new interim U.S. Attorney for Maryland has been appointed, according to the Baltimore Banner.

An email sent to staff Monday revealed that Kelly O. Hayes has been selected to take over as federal prosecutor, though it's unclear if President Trump intends to nominate her to serve permanently.

The chief deputy clerk of the U.S. District Court told our partners at the Baltimore Banner that Hayes would be sworn in on Monday afternoon.

In 2022, Hayes was appointed as Chief of the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District, according to the Department of Justice.

During her time with the U.S. Attorney's Office, Hayes served as the Identity Theft Coordinator and Health Care Fraud Coordinator, among other positions.

She has prosecuted cases including carjackings, healthcare fraud and fatal overdoses. She has worked in the office since 2013, the Baltimore Banner reported.

Before joining the attorney's office, Hayes clerked for a judge in California and worked as an associate at a law firm in Washington, D.C.

The Banner reported that Former Maryland U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein celebrated Hayes' selection, saying she is an "experienced prosecutor and skilled manager who is devoted to the rule of law."

In an email obtained by the Baltimore Banner, Rosenstein said Hayes would "help restore morale and rebuild federal criminal enforcement in Maryland after productivity plunged to a record low, dropping from 1,012 indictments in 2011 to just 461 in 2023."

Former U.S. Attorney for Maryland resigns

In early February, Erek Barron resigned from his role. He was Maryland's first Black U.S. Attorney.

Barron had served in the role since 2021 after being nominated by former President Joe Biden.

"The office's career attorneys and administrative staff are public servants of exceptional caliber," Barron said in announcing his resignation. "In support of our mission, they perform their responsibilities with excellence while maintaining the highest standards of professional conduct and working with them has been a great privilege."

In 2023, he spoke with WJZ about his effort to curb gun violence impacting minors in Maryland as he pushed for the community to get involved.