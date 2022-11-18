Maryland unemployment rate rises to 4.5%, October report says

BALTIMORE -- Maryland lost 10,500 jobs in October, and the state's unemployment rate rose to 4.5%, according to the Maryland Department of Labor's October jobs report.

The numbers represent lost progress from September, when the state added 12,000 jobs and the state's unemployment rate dipped below 4%.

The agency's report is based on preliminary survey results by the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The department said Financial Activities, Leisure and Hospitality, and Manufacturing sectors experienced growth, with 1,600, 800 and 600 new jobs, respectively.

Over seven sectors saw declines with the biggest blow to Trade, Transportation and Utilities sector, which lost 3,300 jobs. Professional and Business Services lost 1,900 jobs, and Mining, Logging, and Construction saw 800 jobs lost.

September job growth forecasts were lowered downward by 100 positions, from 5,300 to 5,200.

The full report is available on the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) website