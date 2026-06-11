1 dead, 2 injured in West Baltimore triple shooting

A man was killed, and a man and a woman were hurt in a triple shooting that was reported in West Baltimore Wednesday night, according to city police.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of North Payson Street in the Easterwood community for a ShotSpotter alert around 10:12 p.m.

Once on the scene, police found a 20-year-old woman, and two 22-year-old men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to hospitals, where one of the men was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman is in stable condition, and the other 22-year-old man is in critical condition, police said Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The latest shooting added to the city's non-fatal shooting count, which has surged past the number of non-fatal shootings reported at this time last year. So far this year, 138 non-fatal shootings have been reported, compared to 130 at this time last year, according to data from Baltimore police.

So far, 44 homicides have been recorded this year, compared to 56 at this time last year, data shows.

In May, the mayor's office highlighted that there were eight homicides recorded in the city, marking the first time in five decades that there were single-digit homicides in May. In April, the city recorded four homicides, the lowest monthly total since 1970.