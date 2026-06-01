Maryland transportation officials promote "Move Over Law" after crashes into workers

Maryland transportation officials are reminding drivers to follow the "Move Over Law" after an emergency response technician with the State Highway Administration (SHA) was hit while at the scene of a crash this past weekend.

On Saturday, an SHA responder was struck while inside his vehicle and was injured almost immediately upon arriving at a crash scene on Interstate 270, according to officials.

In April, two SHA workers were killed while on duty. Dipakkumar Patel, 70, was killed while working on a maintenance project on Route 13 in Somerset County. Days earlier, Robert Dempsey, an SHA employee, was killed while responding to a crash on Interstate 495 in Prince George's County.

The "Move Over Law" orders drivers to change lanes and slow down whenever there is a stopped vehicle on the side of the road.

If the law is violated, drivers could be cited and fined.

"That could be a law enforcement officer, that could be some of our maintenance personnel tending to something on the roadway, that could be a construction vehicle," said Cedric Ward, the director of the State Highway Administration Office of Traffic Safety. "It could be you, or I who just experienced a flat tire, and we have our hazards on."