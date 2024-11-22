Maryland launches $24 million grant program to strengthen transportation, construction workforce

BALTIMORE -- On Thursday, Maryland launched a $24 million federal grant program to prepare workers for careers in the transportation and construction sectors, according to Governor Wes Moore.

The Road to Careers program will use federal transportation funds to provide workforce development grants that will be used to train new workers, making Maryland more competitive.

According to Gov. Moore, the program represents one of the largest commitments to transportation-related workforce development.

"Making this Maryland's decade means building out a workforce that can compete for the jobs of today – and help us win the fights of tomorrow," said Gov. Moore. "Our Administration's innovative strategy to bring new workers into the construction trades will help more Marylanders receive the training they need to access work, wages, and wealth."

The program will invest $4 million each year, over six years. The grants will fund workforce training and support other services and resources with the goal of creating a new generation of workers to build the state's infrastructure.

The program will focus on women and other potential workers who may face barriers to employment. Grant recipients will get on-the-job training and mentorship that will help them connect to careers.

"An inclusive approach to growing our transportation workforce is vital to our economic growth. This historic investment couples time-tested training models like apprenticeship with critical supports like childcare, access to counseling, or basic needs like uniforms," said Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Portia Wu.

Recipients will be required to develop personalized support to help reduce barriers to employment. They will be able to use a portion of their grant money to support transportation, childcare, mental health or work equipment costs for participants.

"The Roads to Careers grant program will train electricians, welders, heavy equipment operators, construction workers and all skilled trade workers who are in demand while providing family-supporting, good-paying careers for Marylanders," said Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld.

Awards will be capped at $500,000.

Applications for the Road to Careers Grant program are due on February 28, 2025. Find more information HERE.