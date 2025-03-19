Teen, adult arrested for 2 armed robberies in Baltimore County

A teen and an adult were arrested Tuesday in connection with two robberies in Baltimore County in March, according to police.

In both cases, the suspects approached people, held them at gunpoint and demanded they hand over their valuables, Baltimore County police said.

Officers said one of the victims is in college and the other is in high school.

Officers were able to find the suspects while conducting surveillance in the area of York Road and Aigburth Road. After further investigation, they arrested a 17-year-old and 19-year-old Immanuel Robinson.

The teen has been charged as an adult with armed robbery, and Robinson was charged with armed robbery, assault and possession of a firearm, according to police.

Robinson is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Crime in Baltimore County

Between February 2024 and February 2025, there have been 793 robberies reported in Baltimore County, according to police data.

Most of those cases were reported within the 21222 zip code which encompasses Dundalk and some of Edgemere.

In the past year, police data shows there have been 2,868 weapons violation incidents in the county.

Crime in Towson

In Towson, some residents raised concerns about crime after a mass shooting and crash left eight people injured and one person dead in December 2024.

Nearly a month after the shooting, in January 2025, community members and Baltimore County Police leaders gathered for a public meeting where they addressed rising crime.

Police Chief Rober McCullough said the department installed new safety technology and deployed more officers to patrol the community after the shooting.

As of March 17, no arrests have been made in the mass shooting case, according to police.