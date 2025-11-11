7 vehicles stolen from 3 separate Baltimore auto shops in 1 day

A total of seven vehicles were stolen from three separate auto shops in Baltimore on Sunday, Nov. 9, according to city police.

Police said the thefts occurred between 12:20 a.m. and 3 a.m. The incidents are under investigation. It is unclear if they are connected.

Baltimore auto shop robberies

According to officers, a burglary was reported around 12:20 a.m. in the 900 block of Dundalk Avenue.

During their investigation, police learned that seven people broke into the business and stole two vehicles that were being worked on.

The suspects fled the location in the two stolen vehicles. One was found outside of the business, and the other was found later in the morning, police said.

Two cars were stolen during the second incident, a burglary in the 4700 block of Belair Road around 1 a.m., police said.

During the robbery, the suspects rammed into the garage door of the auto shop and stole keys from a vehicle board before taking two cars and leaving the scene, according to police. The vehicle that the suspects used to ram the garage was left disabled on the lot.

Around 3 a.m., police responded to the 2200 block of N. Monroe Street, where another three vehicles were taken.

According to officers, five suspects broke into a business at the location before taking the cars and leaving the scene.

Auto thefts in Baltimore jumped by nearly 23% between 2022 and 2024, according to data from Maryland State Police. 260 cases were reported in 2022, 453 were reported in 2023, and 321 were reported in 2024, data shows.

So far in 2025, about 228 auto thefts have been reported in the city.