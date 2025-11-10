2 vehicles stolen from Baltimore auto shop after suspects ram into garage door

Two vehicles were stolen from an auto shop in Baltimore on Sunday, Nov. 9, after police said the suspects rammed a vehicle into the business's garage door.

Officers said the commercial burglary occurred in the 4700 block of Belair Road around 1 a.m. Once on the scene, police learned that the suspects were able to enter the business and take keys from a vehicle board.

The vehicle that was used to ram the garage door was disabled and left at the scene, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Crime in Baltimore

According to data from the Baltimore mayor's office, auto theft cases were down on Nov. 1 by 11% compared to the same timeframe in 2024.

However, data from the Maryland State Police shows auto thefts in the city increased by nearly 23% between 2022 and 2024. In 2022, data shows 260 auto thefts were reported, 453 cases were reported in 2024, and 321 cases were reported in 2024.

As of Nov. 10, 228 auto theft cases have been reported in Baltimore in 2025, data shows.

Despite this, overall violent crime has declined significantly in Baltimore in recent years.

As of Nov. 1, the city has seen a 31.7% decrease in homicides and a 22% decrease in non-fatal shootings, data from the mayor's office shows.

In October, the city reported nine homicides and 25 shootings. So far in 2025, the city has reported 112 homicides and 270 non-fatal shootings, data shows.

"Looking ahead, we know we have to double down on these successful strategies to continue this momentum through 2025 and beyond," Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement. "Any one life lost to violence is one too many."