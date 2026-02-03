Maryland thaw Tuesday, late week arctic blast and snow showers

A brief, but welcomed thaw will commence again Tuesday afternoon with highs climbing into the upper 30s to near 40°. Snow showers will likely pass to our south tonight before seasonably cold air returns Wednesday and Thursday.

All eyes are on a powerful arctic blast that returns to the area late Friday into Saturday.

Quieter weather stretch coming to Baltimore

After some morning black ice, Tuesday's temperatures will be the big weather story. Expect highs climbing close to 40°. This will allow some of snow and ice on the ground to melt. Sunshine will give way to clouds, but with light winds the weather is much more inviting than recent days.

A clipper system will pass to our south tonight. Worst case scenario is that Baltimore metro receives a few flurries with up to a trace of snow. The best chance for a dusting to a coating of snow would be along and south of US 50. Most of this would be on grassy surfaces and car tops as ground temperatures will be too warm in most spots for accumulation.

Wednesday and Thursday look quiet and seasonably cold with highs in the lower 30s. While it will be cold, winds won't be exceptionally strong.

More snow across Maryland Friday

A powerful arctic cold front will approach Maryland Friday. Central and eastern Maryland will receive a batch of flurries and snow showers during the afternoon and evening hours. Most computer models are suggesting that a coating to an inch can be expected from this system.

Temperatures on Friday will reach the lower to middle 30s, but will fall in the evening as colder air arrives from the northwest. There could be some travel problems with slippery and slick travel, especially on elevated and untreated surfaces Friday evening. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has Friday tagged as a possible First Alert Weather Day with the possibility of this brief, but snowy weather.

Painful and powerful arctic blast Saturday

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has upgraded Saturday to a First Alert Weather Day for strong, powerful wind gusts, numbing temperatures, and dangerously low wind-chills.

Winds on Saturday could gust 40 to 55 mph throughout the day, which may cause broken tree limbs, travel restrictions on area bridges, and scattered power outages.

In addition the the strong winds, a bitter shot of arctic air will invade the area. Temperatures only reach the lower to middle 20s, but wind-chills will be sub-zero to the low single digits all day. This will be very tough cold, especially if you lose power.

Dangerously cold wind-chills will last well into Saturday night and early Sunday morning. While Sunday will be blustery, the winds won't be nearly as strong. With plenty of sunshine, highs will reach the middle 20s with wind-chills climbing into the teens by afternoon. Monday looks sunny and cold with highs near 30° before an extended and welcome warming trend kicks into gear for most of next week.

A few snow flurries or snow showers are possible late Saturday into early Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the teens through Saturday afternoon in a few spots. Wind-chills Saturday night will dip well below zero as overnight lows will fall into the single digits.

Bright sunshine on Sunday will be deceptive as highs will only reach the low to mid-20s. The forecast gradually warms up heading into next week.