9 men indicted after takedown of Maryland, Texas drug trafficking organization

Nine men were indicted after a drug trafficking organization that imported and distributed cocaine between Maryland and Texas was dismantled, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

During an investigation, police identified several members of the trafficking conspiracy, including Benjamin Rivas Lopez, Santos Ayala Serrano, Brayan Juarez Cruz, Pablo Abelardo Molina, Fredy Lopez Chinchilla, Gerson Tabora Chinchilla, Hamilton Cha Pacay, German Aguilar Mencias, and Elvin Ayala Paz.

"Drug Trafficking Organizations like this one wreak havoc on our communities by fostering an environment filled with danger and anxiety, ultimately degrading the quality of life for our residents," State's Attorney Ivan Bates said in a statement. "These organizations lead to increased crime rates, addiction issues, and a decline in overall living conditions for those in affected neighborhoods."

Maryland drug trafficking investigation

In January 2025, the Baltimore County Police's Narcotics Unit began investigating the group, believing they were importing large amounts of cocaine.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the group was using multiple homes as stash locations, including an apartment in Southeast Baltimore and a home in Baltimore County.

Detectives learned the group's pattern and believed a new shipment of drugs was going to arrive at the Baltimore stash house around Oct. 2. They obtained warrants for the stash houses along with several vehicles believed to be owned by members of the drug trafficking group.

Investigators then tracked the vehicles driven by Molina and Lopez from Houston, Texas, to Baltimore and monitored the stash houses, according to the attorney's office. During that time, investigators saw Molina, Lopez, Cruz and Serrano carry multiple large pieces of luggage into the Baltimore apartment.

Detectives searched the apartment and recovered about 43 kilograms of cocaine, estimated to be $4 million in street value, and a .22 caliber rifle, according to the indictment. Lopez, Serrano, Cruz and Molina were arrested on the scene and were later indicted in connection with the items found in the apartment.

As that apartment was being searched, detectives also searched the stash house in Baltimore County and multiple vehicles driven by Pacay, Mencias and Chinchilla, where they found 360 grams of cocaine, $5,921 and a loaded .22 caliber rifle, according to the indictment.