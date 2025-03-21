Watch CBS News
Terps secure 15th straight appearance in NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament

Maryland women's basketball is the 4-seed in the upcoming NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

It's the Terps' 15th straight trip to the tournament, and this year they won't have to travel far.  College Park will host the first and second rounds of the tournament this season, after missing out on the opportunity to host last year.

The Terps are 53-30 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, and 41-18 under Head Coach Brenda Frese, having led Maryland to 21 post-season appearances in her 23 years leading the program.

Maryland will open up the tournament against 13-seed Norfolk State on Saturday, Mar. 22 at 4pm from the Xfinity Center.

