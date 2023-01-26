Watch CBS News
Maryland Terps beat the Badgers 73-55

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Maryland started their three-game homestand with a resounding 73-to-55 win over Wisconsin in the annual blackout-theme game at the Xfinity Center.

The Badgers held a 20-18 lead midway through the first half, but then Maryland went on a 10-0 run and never looked back.

The four-point halftime lead grew when Maryland hit their first eight shots of the second half.

Julian Reese had a couple of big dunks during that run.

The Terps were led by senior guard Jahmir Young with 22 points.

Four other players were in double figures.

Maryland improves to 4-5 in the Big 10 and 13-7 overall.

Their next game is Saturday afternoon at home against Nebraska.

