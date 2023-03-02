Terps drop road game at Ohio State

Maryland couldn't translate their home success to the road as the terps lost 73-to-62 to Ohio State on Wednesday night in Columbus.

A 12-0 run early in the first half gave the Buckeyes a lead they never gave up.

Maryland closed to within seven on a Donald Carey jumper with under two minutes to go, but Ohio State held them off.

Julian Reese led Maryland with 17 points and 12 rebounds. It was his fourth consecutive game with double figures in points and rebounds.

The loss dropped Maryland to 11-8 in the big ten and into a tie for 4th place in the standings.

Their final regular season game is Sunday at Penn State.