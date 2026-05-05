Maryland summer warmth Tuesday ahead of much needed rain

Maryland will enjoy summer-like temperatures, but without the humidity Tuesday. High temperatures will climb into the middle 80s with gusty southwesterly winds. Wind gusts Tuesday afternoon will range from 25 to 35 mph.

Much needed rain arrives in the Baltimore metro Wednesday morning. The steadiest rain will end by early afternoon, but isolated to scattered showers and storms will continue into Wednesday evening.

Gusty winds and summer warmth across Maryland Tuesday

Tuesday will feel more like summer across much of Maryland. Tuesday morning temperatures were rather inviting in the upper 50s and lower 60s. With plenty of sunshine today, high temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 80s for most neighborhoods across central Maryland. Even areas along and near Chesapeake Bay should climb to near 80° Tuesday afternoon. Some isolated pockets of upper 80s are possible across northwestern Baltimore county into Carroll county.

Winds will quickly become gusty out of the southwest Tuesday. Wind gusts mid-morning through lunchtime will be in the 20 to 25 mph range. Tuesday afternoon wind gusts will reach as high as 35 mph.

If you have plans to be outdoors this evening, temperatures will stay seasonably warm with a southwesterly breeze. Evening temperatures will hold in the 70s.

The risk of wildfires will be elevated on Tuesday afternoon and early evening.

Mild weather is expected to continue Tuesday night with low temperatures only falling into the middle 60s.

Showers likely Wednesday into Thursday in Baltimore

A strong cold front will approach from the northwest Wednesday morning.

A steady rain will move into central and eastern Maryland Wednesday morning. The arrival time should be sometime between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.. Wet roads are a good bet during the morning commute, so you will want to give yourself extra travel time. Temperatures will still be seasonably mild in the upper 60s to lower 70s on Wednesday afternoon.

Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, but this rain will be of the hit or miss variety.

Another batch of showers is possible Wednesday night into Thursday. Expect occasional showers throughout Thursday, but the day is not looking like a washout. It will feel cooler outside, too. Early estimates indicate that the area will receive less than a half an inch of rain between the two batches of showers Wednesday and Thursday.

Fantastic Friday, Mother's Day Weekend weather

Friday is looking breezy, with much more sunshine. The afternoon will be spent in the mid to upper 60s to near 70°. There will be a refreshing breeze out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Mother's Day Weekend, overall, is looking decent. Saturday will be the cloudier day, with a chance of scattered showers. Temperatures warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. At this time, Mother's Day looks to be the pick of the weekend. With a partly to mostly sunny sky, afternoon temperatures should climb into upper 70s to around 80°. The weather during the day Sunday looks dry.

We'll have to keep a close eye on Sunday afternoon and evening as another disturbance arriving from the west may try to bring in showers Sunday night. If this system arrives any faster, we may be dealing with some showers as early as Mother's Day afternoon.

Continue to check back in with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for fresh updates.