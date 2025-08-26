$1.6 million grant program aims to improve access to substance use resources for rural Marylanders

A $1.6 million grant program in Maryland aims to help residents in rural communities access substance use resources.

The funds from the Rural Advancement for Maryland Peers (RAMP) grant, launched by Gov. Wes Moore Monday, will be used to expand the state's peer recovery specialist workforce. The program allows people in recovery to get trained and certified to help others.

According to the governor's office, the grants will support training for 250 people, allowing nearly 1,000 individuals to receive recovery support.

"Every Marylander knows someone touched by substance use," Gov. Moore said in a statement. "This latest chapter in our work to uplift Marylanders struggling with dependence targets new resources to rural parts of the state—the very communities that have too often gone overlooked and left behind."

RAMP grant program

Organizations eligible for the RAMP grant include nonprofits, faith-based institutions, local governments and higher education institutions.

The organizations must serve counties that are considered to be rural under Maryland law, including Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, and Harford counties, among others.

Eligible organizations must partner with at least two recovery-focused organizations and three employers that are willing to pay for internships or employment for those working to become certified peer recovery specialists.

The RAMP grant will also be used to support behavioral health specialists with their career growth.

"The RAMP program will help meet one of our greatest needs in a time when Maryland—much like the rest of the country—is experiencing shortages in our behavioral health workforce," said Special Secretary of Overdose Response Emily Keller.

Find more information about grant proposals here.

Maryland overdose deaths decline

The new grant program comes as Maryland sees a decline in overdose deaths, according to data from the state Department of Health.

Maryland saw a 29.5% drop in overdose deaths between 2023, when a total of 2,511 deaths were reported, and 2024, when 1,769 deaths were reported.

So far in 2025, Maryland has recorded 697 overdose deaths, with 507 related to fentanyl.

The Maryland counties with the highest amount of reported overdose deaths between August 2024 and July 2025 are Baltimore County, with 163 cases, Prince George's County, with 129 cases, and Anne Arundel County, with 103 cases, data shows. Baltimore City reported 563 overdose deaths during that timeframe.