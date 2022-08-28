Maryland students return to school amid teacher shortage and bus driver deficit

BALTIMORE -- Tomorrow is the first day of school for many children in the Baltimore area.

From teacher shortages to COVID-19 concerns, WJZ has been following the issues school systems in the area are facing as they prepare to welcome students back.

Some students have told WJZ that they are excited about the first day of school. Their family members are excited too.

"It's really an excitement and it takes me back to when (my granddaughter's) mom was in school," Baltimore resident Rhona Watties said.

Children who attend schools in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County, and Howard County head back to class on Monday.

School district leaders say they're preparing for the new year and trying to navigate through challenges.

One of the biggest challenges they face is the nationwide teacher shortage, which is impacting districts all across the county.

"Kids need to bond with a teacher," Watties said. "That bonding experience is something that is kind of irreplaceable."

School districts have been trying to make hires.

"We have been hiring and having recruitment efforts all year," Baltimore County Superintendent Darryl Williams said. "Staffing is not a one season activity. It's a year-long activity."

Some districts are also dealing with bus driver shortages. In Anne Arundel County, some bus routes had to be canceled to make up for the vacancies.

47 school bus routes in Anne Arundel County don’t have a driver and aren’t expected to be in service when the school year starts on Monday. District leaders say they are continuing to aggressively recruit new drivers @wjz pic.twitter.com/UvQCe7KTpu — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) August 25, 2022

School leaders are also focusing on student safety. Baltimore City School leaders and law enforcement met on the subject last week.

Parents are also worried about how their children will be protected against COVID-19.

"The concern I had was when they return to school from over the weekend, they're tested on that Monday," Watties said. "They don't get results until Wednesday."

Even with these challenges, parents are happy to see their kids back in the classroom.