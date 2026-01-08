Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer announces retirement

Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland announced his retirement on Thursday during a speech on the House floor.

"I make this decision with sadness, for I love this House," he said.

Hoyer became emotional during his speech as he thanked his family for bearing the burden of his service.

"I won elections and lost a couple. I celebrated triumphs and suffered setbacks," Hoyer said. "...As the song says, 'Some days are diamond, some days are stone.' Luckily, I experienced more diamonds than stones. In that vein, I have decided not to seek another term in the people's House."

In 2007, Hoyer, 86, became the longest-standing member of the U.S. House in Maryland history. He is also one of the longest-serving members of the entire U.S. House, with 44 years of service.

During a recent interview with The Washington Post, the Democratic leader said he "did not want to be one of those members who clearly stayed, outstayed his or her ability to do the job."

Rep. Hoyer's retirement announcement

Dozens of Hoyer's Democratic colleagues and some Republicans gave him a standing ovation as he prepared to give his speech Thursday morning.

After thanking his colleagues, Hoyer recalled being a college student at the University of Maryland and being inspired by a guest speaker: then Senator John F. Kennedy.

"In [Kennedy's] remarks, he urged us to do our duty in those days of world chaos," Hoyer said, becoming emotional. "[Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi] heard those same words."

Hoyer went on to explain that his only reluctance in leaving his post was his deep concern that "this House is not living up to its founder's goals."

"I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to examine their conscience, renew their courage, and carry out the responsibilities that the first article of the Constitution demands," Hoyer said. "Only in that way can we ensure that our 250 years will be a preface to a stronger, brighter beacon in a free and principled democracy, a nation of laws not of men, a nation respected around the world for its strength, certainly, but even more for the ideals it represents and the justice with which it acts. That effort must extend beyond this House."

Hoyer's colleagues gathered around him following his speech, offering hugs and handshakes.

Rep. Steny Hoyer's career

Hoyer, a Maryland native, went to high school in Prince George's County and graduated from the University of Maryland in 1963, according to the state website.

After receiving a law degree from Georgetown University Law Center, Hoyer was elected to the Maryland Senate at 27 years old. He later became the youngest person in Maryland history to be elected as President of the Senate.

Hoyer is the most senior member of the House Democratic Caucus and held numerous positions during his career, including serving as House Majority Leader from 2007 to 2011 and from 2019 to 2023.

He was considered the second-ranking Democrat in the House, behind Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, until 2023. In January 2023, Hoyer announced he was taking a step back from House leadership.

In November 2025, Pelosi announced her plan to retire at the end of her term in 2027.

In August 2024, Hoyer, then 85 years old, suffered a mild stroke. A spokesperson said he did not have lingering symptoms.