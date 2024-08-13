U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer, from Maryland, recovering from mild stroke

BALTIMORE - U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer, the longest-standing Maryland member of the House of Representatives, is recovering from a mild stroke.

Hoyer sought medical treatment Sunday night, according to a spokesperson.

"Mr. Hoyer has responded well to treatment and has no lingering symptoms," a spokesperson said. "He expects to resume his normal schedule next week. Mr. Hoyer's wife and family extend their deepest thanks to his medical team."

Hoyer, 85, has served Maryland's 5th congressional district since 1981. He is the most senior Democrat in the House.

"I am so glad to hear that my dear friend, Congressman Steny Hoyer is recovering well after experiencing a mild stroke this weekend," said U.S. Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks. "We are all wishing you a speedy recovery and know you will be back delivering for Marylanders, as you always have, very soon."

For 20 years, up until 2023, Hoyer was the second-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives behind Nancy Pelosi. He was a two-time House majority leader and two-time House minority whip.

Hoyer announced in January 2023 that he was taking a step back from House leadership.