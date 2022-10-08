Maryland State Troopers rescue hunter with fractured bones from wooded area in Ellicott City

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Troopers rescued a hunter who fractured multiple bones after he fell from a tree stand in Ellicott City on Friday, according to authorities.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command performed an aerial rescue on Friday after they learned about the injured hunter from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services around 8 a.m., according to the Maryland State Police.

The hunter had fallen about 20 to 30 feet in a heavily wooded area of the Cascade Falls Train in Ellicott City, police said.

He was in severe pain because his ribs had been fractured in several places and he possibly fractured a bone in the pelvic area.

The aviation crew boarded an Augusta AW-139 helicopter and flew out of Joint Base Andrews Air Force Base, police said.

As its crew was flying to the rescue site, they learned that they would not be able to reach the injured hunter with an all-terrain vehicle, according to authorities.

That is when the crew realized that they would have to use the helicopter to hoist the hunter out of the wooded area, police said.

A flight paramedic was first deployed from the helicopter into the wooded area to perform an assessment of the situation before removing the hunter from the wooded area, according to authorities.

The flight crew then flew the injured hunter to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, police said.