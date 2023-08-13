Maryland State Troopers arrest Ohio homicide suspect following pursuit in Frederick County

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Troopers arrested a man who was wanted for a homicide and felony assault in Ohio after he crashed his car into a Maryland State Police cruiser in Frederick County on Saturday, according to authorities.

Jose Aguilera Cespedes, 25, allegedly fled from officers after they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the black Honda Accord that he was driving, troopers said.

Troopers attempted the traffic stop after learning from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office around 4 p.m. that the driver of the Honda Accord was a homicide suspect, according to authorities.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office contacted the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack to advise them that the car was traveling along on I-70, troopers said.

They found the vehicle traveling eastbound I-70 at the 35-mile marker in Washington County, according to authorities.

That's when troopers activated their emergency lights and sirens. Cespedes fled, struck the police cruiser on the driver's side, and then kept on fleeing, troopers said.

Troopers pursued Cespedes for about three miles before he was forced to stop due to heavy traffic, according to authorities. That's where they arrested them.

Eastbound I-70 was closed briefly for the investigation. All lanes have since reopened, troopers said.

Cespedes is being charged with first-degree and second-degree assault along with traffic violations related to the vehicle pursuit, according to authorities.