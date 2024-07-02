Maryland State Police urge safety, will have more patrols over Fourth of July

Maryland State Police cracking down on impaired driving during Fourth of July

BALTIMORE - The long Fourth of July weekend brings cookouts, beach trips and pool days.

While you're enjoying time with family and friends, the Maryland State Police once again reminds us of the importance of making safe and wise decisions this holiday, especially if alcohol is involved.

State Police say troopers will be in full force this holiday weekend to ensure the state's roads are safe.

That includes enforcement for things like aggressive driving, distracted driving and driving under the influence.

MSP is conducting "saturation patrols," increasing enforcement efforts across the state to save lives.

"We cannot continue to tolerate the poor and selfless choices that drivers are making behind the wheel," said Chrissy Nizer, the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administrator.

The State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort (SPIDRE) team and local police departments will work together to take impaired drivers off the roadways. In the last two weeks, hundreds of people driving under the influence were stopped by police.

Last year, 621 people died on Maryland's roads, which marks the first time the state has had that many roadway deaths since 2007.

"Remember that your actions behind the wheel have a ripple effect that extends well beyond your vehicle. There's no excuse to get behind the wheel impaired," said Lt. Col. Daniel Pickett, with the Maryland State Police Field Operations Bureau.

The state police remind drivers that what you do before you get behind the wheel could be a matter of life or death.

Noah Blonder, a Marine, was killed in a drunk driver crash in 2021 in Anne Arundel County. The driver, who was impaired, slammed into a parked car and caused the car to hit a home. Blonder, a passenger in that car, died.

"So many people have been impacted by impaired driving and yet this 100 percent preventable crime continues," said Megan Moore, Blonder's mother. "If you're going to drink, please drink responsibly. And please, never ever drink and drive."

Rideshares, having a designated driver or simply staying home to host your holiday party are just a few of the many travel options to be safe if you're drinking.

The state police also say if you are hosting an Independence Day event that you can be held liable if someone you served alcohol to gets in an impaired driving crash.

"Take advantage of those options. It's about making that plan, knowing what you're going to do and make sure you're not getting behind the wheel when you're impaired," Nizer said.

The main message is to drink responsibly, which includes if you're getting behind the wheel of a vehicle or behind the wheel of a boat.

The state recently passed stricter boating under the influence (BUI) laws that increase penalties for drunk operation of a vessel.

There will also be increased enforcement efforts for distracted driving and aggressive driving.

The state police and other transportation agencies in Maryland say they want everyone to get home safely this weekend.