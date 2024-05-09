Stricter boating law named after Maryland lacrosse player killed in crash signed by governor

BALTIMORE - Marie Barton has been fighting to make Maryland's waterways safer since her son Nick Barton, a college lacrosse player, died in a boating crash on West River in June 2022.

Just two weeks from the two-year mark of the tragic crash, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed a bill in Nick Barton's name into law.

Effective July 1, Nick's Law prohibits a person from operating a vessel for two years if they are convicted of boating under the influence and five years if it results in death.

"To keep them off the waterways," said Marie Barton. "So there will be fines, there will be jail time."

It also requires the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to establish and maintain a database of people who are prohibited from operating a vessel.

"It's a step in the right direction," Marie Barton said. "It's the first step, I hope, of many."

"It brings up a lot of memories," said Ed Barton, Nick's father. "But out of all the negative, this is a positive step."

On June 4, 2022, Nick Barton was killed in a boating crash on the West River after the driver hit a channel piling.

Shayne Smith, 21, was found to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he was driving the boat and was sentenced to 18 months behind bars.

"You can have fun out on the water," said Marie Barton. "But you are the captain of that vessel and you need to be responsible for every soul on board that boat."

After losing her son, Marie Barton began working with Senator Dawn Gile (D- District 33) and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), determined to make boating regulations stricter.

"The penalties weren't there, the database wasn't even there, so if you did drive drunk on the waterways, there was no database to store that Information if you got pulled over again," said Ian Goldstein, V.P of Government Affairs for MADD.

Marie's fight for safer waterways is far from over.

She said she would eventually like to see enhanced requirements for obtaining a boater's license.

With boating season underway, Marie Barton has a message for anyone planning to get on the water.

"Please don't become a statistic, please be safe, and when you're out on that boat think of my son Nick," Marie Barton said.

Nick's family set up a foundation in his honor, with the goal of providing scholarships to underprivileged athletes.

You can learn more at www.livelikenickbarton.org.