Former Maryland State trooper sentenced to 6 years for selling information to drug dealer

A former Maryland State trooper was sentenced to six years in federal prison for selling information to a drug distributor, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office.

Former trooper Justin Riggs, 35, was part of a Maryland State Police (MSP) group that investigated drug and gun trafficking in western Maryland.

Former Maryland State trooper conspires with drug distributor

In December 2022, Riggs created a fake Facebook account to contact a drug distributor. During his communication with the distributor, Riggs said he worked "for a fed agency" and that he had "tons more info" about the distributor's biggest informant, court officials said.

Riggs initiated several conversations with the distributor between 2022 and 2023 in an attempt to sell the informant's identity, at one point saying, "You don't have to play innocent to me. [I don't care] about that. I'm just trying to get paid. But there's a big case that's going on. I'm here to work with you."

On December 22, 2022, the distributor messaged Riggs to say he was no longer going to participate in trafficking.

Riggs responded by asking if the distributor had anyone that would be interested in an "Info for money exchange type of thing?" court documents showed.

He later informed the distributor about a tracker on his truck and offered additional help.

"Did you pull the tracker off? I can help you by telling you how deep the investigation is. How to make it go away, who your snitch is that's setting y'all up, and when your phone will be tapped," Riggs said to the distributor.

By January 2023, Riggs started to negotiate a price for information with the distributor, saying, "If you make the 1500 drop then I'll just give ya the rest of the info and you can make the 300 drop," according to court records.

By January 5, 2023, court documents detailed how a person picked up the $1,5000 for Riggs at an agreed-upon location. Riggs later confirmed that he received the money.

Riggs resigned from MSP after his arrest in 2023, according to our partners at the Baltimore Banner.

Riggs in court on bribery charges

The Banner reported that the prosecution pushed for a nine-year sentence. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Delaney argued that Riggs sold the informant's information to a violent drug trafficking organization so it could kill the source.

He further argued that Riggs wanted to establish a relationship with the drug dealers so they would continue to operate.

Riggs' attorneys argued for a four-year sentence, saying Riggs "led an unblemished life" before the incident.

According to the Banner, Riggs was one of the first officers to respond to the 2018 shooting at the Capital Gazette, where five people were shot and killed. His attorneys argued he was impacted by psychological trauma, financial pressure and exposure to a hazardous chemical due to burning drugs seized by police.

Riggs pleaded guilty to bribery, conspiracy to distribute drugs, among other charges. He was sentenced to six years in federal prison and three years of probation, court officials said.