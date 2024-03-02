Maryland State Fire Marshall investigate fire that displaced five people in Edgewood

BALTIMORE-- The Maryland State Fire Marshall is investigating a fire that displaced five people Saturday night in Edgewood, Harford County.

Harford County Fire officials shared the initials calls of a residential fire on the 1800 block of Hanson Road were received around 10:15 p.m. Moments later, a first alarm notification was sent out to fire crews. Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company were the first units on the scene. Through their collaboration with Harford County Fire crews and surrounding companies, the fire was placed under control by 11:31 p.m.

Volunteer Firefighters from @jmvfc8 and surrounding companies are on scene of a house fire in the 1800 block of Hanson Road in #EdgewoodMD. Hanson Road is shut down from MD-24 to Tupelo Road. @MarylandOSFM has been requested. Photos and video credit is JMVFC. pic.twitter.com/H9lJPLPVLd — Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) March 2, 2024

No injuries have been reported in relation to this incident, according to the Harford County Fire Department.

The five people who were displaced by the fire are being helped by the Harford County Disaster Assistance.

This incident remains under investigation.

Stay with WJZ for more updates.