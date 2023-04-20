Maryland State Fair kicks off this Summer with long weekends

BALTIMORE -- Prepare for the fair! The 142nd annual Maryland State Fair returns this summer for three long weekends of rides, games, food and endless activities.

The fair will be held Thursday to Sunday for three weeks, from August 24 to September 10. The fair will extend to a five-day weekend on Labor Day Monday when it opens Sept. 4.

The fair hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the rest of the days. After 6 p.m. anyone under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21 or older.

The fair said details, schedules and ticket prices are coming soon to the fair's website, so keep your eyes peeled.