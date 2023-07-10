Maryland sportsbooks handle $254M in June, $2.8M goes to state

BALTIMORE -- Sports wagering in Maryland contributed $2.8 million to the state's coffers in June, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission said Monday.

The state's 10 retail and 10 mobile sportsbooks handled $254 million in wagers last month, with mobile sportsbooks doing the heavy lifting at $243 million, or 95.8% of the total.

Of that handle, sportsbooks paid out $227 million in prizes. Each sportsbook contributes 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland's Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

Mobile wagering delivered $2.7 million in contributions to the state last month, while retail sportsbooks contributed $91,242.

Maryland's sports wagering program has contributed $28 million to the Blueprint for Maryland's Future Fund since its inception in December 2021, officials said, along with $2,224,168 to the Problem Gambling Fund.

More retail locations and mobile sportsbooks are expected to launch in the near future, the commission said.