Maryland sports wagering commission to award online sports betting licenses next month

BALTIMORE -- Marylanders will soon be able to place sports bets from the comfort of their couch.

Two years ago, Marylanders voted to legalize sports betting, but nobody placing a bet in the state has been able to do that from their mobile devices.

After Wednesday's Sports Wagering Application Review Commission meeting, it will likely change in a few weeks.

The Sports Wagering Approval Review Commission finally set some concrete dates on the nearly two-year process for the awarding of Maryland online sports betting licenses.

At the next meeting, on Nov. 21, the group will announce companies that have been awarded licenses.

Online sports betting should launch soon after.

"Marylanders can finally breathe a sigh of relief here because it seemed like it would never happen. We're finally here," said Robert Linnehan, reporter and editor for XLMedia.

The commission decided last month to allow rolling approval of online sportsbook licenses, rather than call for a universal start date for all sportsbooks.

Businesses and individuals pursuing a license will need to submit an application by Oct. 21. The committee may take up to 45 days to consider an application.

In-person sports betting has been live and operating throughout the state since December of last year while the online market continues to be set up.

Maryland's seven sports betting venues contributed more than $477,000 to the state's coffers in the month of August, according to figures released last month by Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

Some Maryland bettors are excited about the these developments.

"For me, the most annoying part is coming down here," Wesley Haines said. "It would be awesome to be able to stay at home and be able to do it."

Other bettors told WJZ they are going to stick to in-person betting.

"Me personally, I like going in and placing a bet in person just because I like receiving the cash back and being able to put it back in my bank rather than using an online platform where they hold your money for a couple of days," Joshua Fulton said. "That's how they get a lot of people, by holding their money for a few more days. At that point you're just going to sit there and keep betting and end up losing your money."

Gaming official John Mooney said the state had already received 10 applications from mobile sports betting operators ahead of Friday's deadline.