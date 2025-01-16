Some Maryland schools cancel evening activities in anticipation of winter weather

Evening snow showers possible in Baltimore area

Evening snow showers possible in Baltimore area

Evening snow showers possible in Baltimore area

BALTIMORE -- Some Maryland school districts canceled after-school activities for Thursday as parts of the state anticipate overnight snowfall and continued freezing temperatures.

The following schools have canceled all after-school and evening activities on Thursday, Jan. 16:

Baltimore County Public Schools

Cecil County Public Schools

Harford County Public Schools

Snow showers expected

Scattered snow showers are expected across the Baltimore area Thursday evening, according to The First Alert Weather Team.

Steady snow could result in a light coating on roadways during the evening commute. By Thursday night, temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-20s.

Temperatures are expected to reach the low 40s Friday before another blast of Arctic air returns Sunday.

Cold weather persists

The Baltimore region has experienced frigid temperatures on and off over the past few days. Baltimore City was under a Code Blue Cold Alert that started Tuesday, Jan. 14 and continued through Thursday morning.

Maryland has reported 12 cold-related deaths so far this winter, according to health officials. Three of the deaths occurred in Baltimore City and two were in Baltimore County.

The region experienced its first major snowstorm of the season on January 6. The storm dumped about 3 to 12 inches of snow across Maryland. BWI Airport measured 6.6 inches of snow, the largest amount since January 2022 when 6.8 inches was reported.