Maryland Weather: Wamer Friday; then dangerous cold next week

BALTIMORE -- Scattered snow showers will persist across the area this afternoon and evening. A brief period of steady snow may result in a light coating on roadways during the evening rush hour. Keep this in mind if you're driving later today.

Overnight, temperatures will dip into the mid-20s. By Friday, sunshine will return, and high temperatures will climb to the low 40s. The mild weather will continue into Saturday, with increasing clouds and a chance of scattered showers. Highs will range from the low to mid-40s.

Arctic Air Returns Sunday

Arctic air is expected to make a comeback Sunday. High temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-30s under overcast skies. Snow showers may develop during the afternoon as a storm system approaches from the south and west.

The exact track of the storm remains uncertain, but it appears close enough to bring a chance of accumulating snow. While it's too early to determine precise totals, a couple of inches are possible by Sunday night.

Bitter Cold for Martin Luther King Day

The coldest stretch of the season will begin Monday, Martin Luther King Day. Morning lows will drop to the mid-teens, with highs struggling to reach the teens and 20s. Wind chills will hover between 0 and 5 degrees above zero during the afternoon.

The bitter cold will intensify Monday night through Wednesday morning. Wind chill values may drop below zero for many areas, with the coldest readings—potentially in the teens below zero—expected near the Pennsylvania border.

On Tuesday, highs will remain in the teens, with lows in the single digits Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Wednesday's highs will top out near 20 degrees. The cold pattern continues Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with lows again in the single digits and teens. Highs Thursday afternoon will reach near 30 degrees.

A Gradual Warm-Up and Another Storm Threat

Temperatures will slowly moderate as the week progresses. Friday morning will start in the upper teens to near 20 degrees, with highs reaching the 30s.

Looking ahead, some long-range models suggest another storm system could impact the region late next week. Details remain uncertain, but this system will be something to watch closely in the coming days.