Baltimore City declares Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert through Thursday morning

BALTIMORE --The Baltimore City Health Department has declared a code Blue Cold Alert through Thursday morning due to freezing temperatures expected this week.

Forecasted win chills expected to drop to 13 degrees overnight Monday, and remain in the low 20s by Tuesday morning.

Maryland has reported 12 cold-related deaths so far this winter.

"As we continue to experience periods of extreme cold weather, we will continue our work to protect residents in need," Mayor Brandon M. Scott said. "Please take heed of the impending cold, check on neighbors and friends, and access the resources made available by our agencies and partners."

The city declared a Code Blue Extreme Cold Season through March 2025.