Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore City declares Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert through Thursday morning

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE --The Baltimore City Health Department has declared a code Blue Cold Alert through Thursday morning due to freezing temperatures expected this week.

Forecasted win chills expected to drop to 13 degrees overnight Monday, and remain in the low 20s by Tuesday morning. 

Maryland has reported 12 cold-related deaths so far this winter. 

"As we continue to experience periods of extreme cold weather, we will continue our work to protect residents in need," Mayor Brandon M. Scott said. "Please take heed of the impending cold, check on neighbors and friends, and access the resources made available by our agencies and partners."  

The city declared a Code Blue Extreme Cold Season through March 2025. 

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.