Maryland reports 12 cold related deaths so far this winter

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE -- Seven people have died due to cold related illnesses this winter, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

Three of the deaths occurred in Baltimore City, and two happened in Baltimore County. Of the 12 deaths, one was in the 18-44 age group, three were in the 45-64 age group, and eight were individuals 65 or older. 

Data from the MDH shows 24 emergency department and urgent care visits in the region, (Anne Arundel, Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll, Harford, Howard counties), between December 29, 2024, and January 4, 2025.

On Monday, Baltimore City extended a Code Blue Alert through Saturday, January 11, as Maryland navigated a winter storm that brought several inches of snow to the area. The alert was issued due to hazardous conditions created by the storm, and wind chills expected to drop into the single digits. 

Maryland residents who need warming centers should contact their local health department, or call 2-1-1 and provide their county location and ZIP code to get information about locations, hours of operation, and available accommodations. 

There are warming centers located in Baltimore CityBaltimore County, and Howard County.

