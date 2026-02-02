Some Maryland communities continue with snow removal efforts week after winter storm

More than a week after a major winter storm moved through Maryland, snow and ice remain piled along streets and sidewalks in cities including Baltimore and Annapolis, keeping cleanup crews busy and creating ongoing challenges for residents.

In Annapolis, officials extended free parking in city-owned garages through Monday afternoon to allow crews more room to remove snow and ice from streets.

Alderman Frank Thorp, who represents Ward 8, said, "The challenge with this snowstorm is the ice. The ice is basically like moving concrete."

Snow removal efforts in Annapolis

Thorp said the city is working with the National Guard, the state and private contractors to remove large piles of snow and ice using bulldozers and dump trucks.

"It's been two weeks of solid work for them," he said. "They have been out here trying to get this frozen ice out of our way."

City leaders say all snow emergency routes in Annapolis are passable, but some neighborhood roads remain difficult to navigate, with uneven surfaces and lingering ice.

"They're still a little bumpy and dangerous, but for the most part, people in Annapolis are still able to get out of their roads and onto the main roads and operate," Thorp said.

In Eastport on Monday, neighbors took advantage of sunny weather to break up chunks of ice left in the roadway. Residents are responsible for clearing sidewalks in front of their homes, a task that has been especially difficult due to the icy conditions.

Thorp said he has been encouraged by the way neighbors have helped one another in the days following the storm.

"If somebody has a neighbor who is having a problem, they're quick to help out," he said.

He also praised the city's emergency management response, noting residents have made frequent use of the city's emergency management hotline at 410-260-2211.

Crews in Annapolis are hauling removed snow to Truxtun Park, and snow removal operations are expected to continue throughout the week, according to Thorp.