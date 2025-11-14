Maryland to resume issuing 100% of SNAP benefits starting Nov. 18 after government shutdown ends

Maryland will resume issuing 100% of federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to recipients on Nov. 18, following the end of the government shutdown.

Residents who regularly receive their SNAP benefits before Nov. 18 will get at least half of their benefits on the day they normally get them, state officials said. Those recipients will get the remainder of their benefits on Nov. 18.

Those who normally receive their SNAP benefits on or after Nov. 18 will get them as regularly scheduled.

As of Nov. 13, the Maryland Department of Human Services said it issued a total of $46,941,257 in benefits, representing about 217,842 SNAP households.

Supporting SNAP during shutdown

The announcement comes after the nation's longest government shutdown ended on Wednesday, Nov. 12, allowing for SNAP funds to be reinstated.

Funding for the program lapsed on Nov. 1 due to the shutdown, as Congress failed to agree on a bill to fund the government.

On Tuesday, Nov. 11, almost a week after SNAP benefits lapsed, Maryland administered some benefits with help from state funds. Several other states also issued monthly benefits.

In Maryland, nearly 680,000 people rely on SNAP benefits, according to the governor's office. The lapse in funding prompted Gov. Wes Moore to issue a State of Emergency, allowing for $10 million to be allocated to food banks and other organizations.

The state also committed $60 million to support SNAP during the shutdown to fill the funding gap for November.