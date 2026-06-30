Maryland is facing its first summer without Six Flags America. Here's where families are heading instead.

This summer marks Maryland's first summer without Six Flags America since it opened in 1998.

The amusement park, based in Bowie, closed its doors in November, leaving the state without a major attraction.

In April, an investment group including Maryland-native and NBA Star Kevin Durant purchased the site of the former Six Flags America amusement park, according to Prince George's County Executive Asiha Braveboy.

It remains unclear what Durant's group is planning to do with the former amusement park.

Families in the area are now looking at other options in and around the state.

Amusement Parks In and Around Maryland

Jolly Roger – Ocean City, MD

Jolly Roger features multiple options for family fun. Roller coasters, go-karts, and a waterpark combine to make for a fun-filled summer day.

Adventure Park USA – Frederick, MD

Adventure Park USA is home to indoor and outdoor activities. Laser tag, mini-bowling, and a ropes course are all highlights of what this attraction has to offer. Everything in the park can be purchased with a FUNpass.

Great Wolf Lodge – Perryville, MD

Great Wolf Lodge houses an indoor waterpark, interactive gaming, and much more for children of all ages. Although it's known for its comfortable lodging, Great Wolf Lodge does offer day passes for those who just want to visit.

Hershey Park – Hershey, PA

Hershey Parks has been a staple in the theme park community for over 100 years. The park has roller coasters, a water park and its famed Chocolate World.