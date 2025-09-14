How a stem cell transplant helped a Maryland man overcome Sickle Cell Disease

In Maryland, nearly 3,000 Medicaid participants suffer from Sickle Cell Disease, according to the state Department of Health.

The disease affects approximately 100,000 people in the U.S. and over 20 million people worldwide, while disproportionately impacting Black communities.

One Maryland man has experienced this disease firsthand his entire life — until now.

"I haven't been in the hospital in a little over two years," said Rodney Scott Sr., a Sickle Cell survivor. "I don't think that has ever happened in my life."

Scott, 54, is embracing his new lease on life after enduring decades of relentless pain caused by Sickle Cell.

Scott's Sickle Cell Disease

"The impact has been hard, a lot of battles in and out, a lot of blood transfusions," Scott said.

Challenges from the debilitating disease caused Scott to be hospitalized multiple times a year, missing out on precious memories with his loved ones.

"After having so many battles in '23, I think I was in the hospital seven times in the month of July," Scott said. "So from that point, I said I have nothing to lose. Why not give it a shot?"

Quest for a cure

He's referring to a stem cell transplant procedure. Scott learned about it in 2022 at the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) after meeting Dr. Jean Yared.

However, the procedure was risky for adults.

"These procedures are usually performed in children and very young adults just because of the toxicity of the procedure. Procedures are not trivial," said Dr. Yared, an Adult Hematologist at UMMC. "He was initially considered to be too old by traditional sense standards. Additionally, we did not find him a match sibling donor."

A medical miracle

After months of searching, UMMC found a partial match, his own 23-year-old son, Rodney Scott Jr.

In August 2023, he successfully donated healthy cells to his father.

"When the opportunity peaked, and me being his son, his junior… There was no hesitation," Scott Jr. said.

Scott Sr. has been living pain-free for two years.

"It's truly amazing if you think about it, he gave his son life and now his son gave him back the gift of life," Dr. Yared said.