Man, woman killed in Baltimore shooting, police say

A man and a woman were shot and killed Tuesday evening in a home in Baltimore, according to police.

Central District officers responded around 8:20 p.m. to the 1000 block of McAleer Court where they found a 38-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Shooting in South Baltimore

Around the same time, a 20-year-old arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds to his lower extremities.

Officers said the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. in the 41000 block of Audrey Avenue in South Baltimore. Police then learned the victim was driven to the hospital.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call the police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Homicides in Baltimore

With two more homicides in Baltimore on Tuesday, the city has had 24 murders in 2025.

At this point in 2024, Baltimore had 30 homicide investigations.

Police responded to four homicides on one day on Feb. 25.

Two men died after a double shooting near a Royal Farms in South Baltimore, according to police.

Police said 28-year-old Sae'Quan Newton and another 28-year-old man died from the shooting on Potee Street.

That same day, police said a man died after he was shot in the head in the 600 block of Poplar Grove Street. Then, police said a man was shot and killed in the 4400 block of Eastern Avenue in the Greektown neighborhood in Southeast Baltimore.