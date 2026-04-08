1,000 days without a home: Maryland dog searches for forever family

A 5-year-old Maryland shelter dog named Peaches is approaching a heartbreaking milestone: 1,000 days without a permanent home.

"Peaches arrived to us in July of 2023. She was an owner surrender…She's such a sweet girl," said Alexa Jones, Marketing Director for the Baltimore Humane Society.

According to Jones, Peaches is now one of the shelter's longest-term residents — something that staff members said is increasingly rare.

"We haven't had dogs spend more than three years here in a very long time," Jones said.

Because the shelter environment was difficult for her, Peaches was placed in a foster home about a year and a half ago. Despite that change, she is still waiting to be adopted.

Her foster, Andrea Coombs, said Peaches' personality has flourished outside the shelter.

"She gets along with every person she's ever met … she'll snuggle up in their lap as soon as she meets them," Coombs said.

Peaches is described as affectionate and well-balanced — enjoying car rides, treats and quiet time at home.

"She wants to be with you; she wants to snuggle. She's a good amount of energy and yet a good amount of sleeping," Coombs added.

While Peaches would do best as the only dog in a household, those who know her say she has a lot to offer the right person.

"She loves walking on the trail. She's also really chill, so it's so hard to believe she hasn't found her perfect person yet," Jones said.

For shelter staff, the wait has been emotional.

"It breaks our heart because at the end of the day, when we turn off the lights and we go home to our own pets and our family, we know that they're still here and it's really heartbreaking," Jones said.

Still, they remain hopeful that Peaches' story will resonate.

"Take a chance on a shelter dog," Jones said.

For Peaches, the staff says it will only take one person to turn nearly 1,000 days of waiting into a lifetime of love.

If you're interested in adopting Peaches, contact the Baltimore Humane Society to arrange a meet-and-greet. You can find more information online here.