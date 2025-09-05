Severe storms expected across Maryland Saturdy; Alert Day Issued

We've issued a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday afternoon as a strong cold front sweeps into Maryland, bringing the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms that could impact the Baltimore metro area.

Storm Timing and Threats

Storms are expected to develop to our west by midday, then move into the Baltimore area between about 3 and 8 p.m. This means the late afternoon and early evening commute, as well as early Saturday night plans, could be disrupted. These storms will be fast-moving but could pack a punch.

The main hazard will be damaging wind gusts strong enough to knock down trees, power lines, and outdoor structures. A few storms could also produce hail. While the setup is not favorable for tornadoes, we can't rule out a brief, isolated spin-up in any stronger cell.

Northeast Maryland at Slightly Higher Risk

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Harford and Cecil counties in a slightly higher risk zone for severe storms. That doesn't mean Baltimore City and surrounding counties are in the clear - the entire metro area is at risk - but it highlights the potential for storms to hold together as they move into northeast Maryland.

Muggy and Unsettled Conditions Ahead of the Front

Before the front arrives, Saturday will be hot and sticky. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 across the metro, and dew points will hover close to 70. That combination of heat and humidity provides plenty of fuel for storms to become strong as the front pushes through.

What Happens After the Front

Once the storms move out Saturday evening, conditions will change quickly. Winds will shift to the northwest, ushering in much cooler and drier air. Sunday will be a completely different kind of day - highs will only reach the low to mid-70s, with a refreshing breeze and lower humidity. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s for most of the area, with some cooler suburbs dropping into the 40s.

A Fall Preview Next Week

Looking into the week ahead, Canadian high pressure will take over and keep our weather pattern stable. Skies will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will stay seasonably cool. Highs will hold in the low to mid-70s, and mornings will feel crisp, with lows in the 40s and 50s. This stretch of dry, comfortable weather could last through much of the week, making it a welcome break after Saturday's storms.

Stay Weather Aware

We want everyone across the Baltimore area to be prepared for changing conditions Saturday afternoon and evening. Secure outdoor furniture and plan ahead for the potential of brief power outages if damaging winds occur. We'll continue to provide updates throughout the day to keep you informed.

In short, Saturday will be stormy, but after that, Baltimore will enjoy several days of beautiful, fall-like weather.