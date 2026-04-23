Severe drought conditions return in most of Maryland

Most of Maryland is under a severe drought as dry conditions continue to impact the state.

According to Drought.gov, 46% of the state is under a severe drought, 45% is facing moderate drought conditions, and 8% is considered abnormally dry.

While most of Maryland has been facing some level of drought since last year, conditions have fluctuated, improving in June 2025 and worsening in recent days.

Currently, about 5.8 million Marylanders are living under drought conditions, according to Drought.gov.

Data from last week shows that nearly 19% of the state was under a severe drought. Between January and March, 43% of the state was under a severe drought.

Nearly 75% of Baltimore County is under severe drought, and 24% is under moderate drought conditions, data shows. Areas to the west of Baltimore, including Carroll County, and parts of Howard and Montgomery counties, are facing a majority of moderate drought conditions.

Data shows that in the past 30 days, precipitation levels in the Baltimore region were about 25% to 50% of the historical average.

In May 2025, Baltimore's Liberty Reservoir reached a 20-year low, prompting voluntary water restrictions for neighbors in the area.

The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) addressed the ongoing drought conditions and below-average rainfall by reminding residents in central and western counties to use water wisely.

Environmental advocates said it takes a while for a drought to develop, and it can take even longer for conditions to improve.

As of April 15, MDE said parts of northern and western Maryland are under a drought watch, with parts of central Maryland experiencing "normal" conditions."

Parts of Maryland are under drought watches and warnings as of April 15, 2026. Maryland Department of the Environment

Eastern parts of the state are under a drought warning.