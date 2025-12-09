Maryland reaches settlement with Cracker Barrel over claims of discrimination against disabled students

Maryland secured a settlement with the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store restaurant chain after a Charles County location allegedly discriminated against a group of students with disabilities, according to Attorney General Anthony Brown.

The settlement, which totals nearly $101,000, comes after a group of 11 special education students from Dr. James Craik Elementary School visited the Waldorf location in December 2024 as part of a program to practice social and life skills.

During their visit, teachers claimed the group was mistreated and experienced delays due to the students' disabilities.

Following the allegations, the Attorney General's Civil Rights Division launched an investigation, and the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights (MCCR) issued a complaint against Cracker Barrel.

Cracker Barrel denied the allegations and agreed to a settlement to resolve the claims without going to court.

"This agreement is a reminder that every child, every family, and every Marylander deserves to move through our communities with dignity, respect, and full inclusion," MCCR Executive Director Cleveland Horton, II said in a statement. "When harm occurs, we do not look away—we confront it with truth, with accountability, and with a steadfast commitment to building a state where our shared humanity is never in question."

WJZ has reached out to Cracker Barrel for comment.

Terms of the settlement

Under the settlement, Cracker Barrel will strengthen its accommodation policy across all locations to comply with federal and state disability rights laws, according to the Attorney General's office.

The restaurant will also pay $7,500 to each affected student, totalling $75,000, and donate $17,500 to the Dr. James Craik Elementary School's SORE and ACHIEVE programs to expand classroom resources.

Cracker Barrel also must reimburse the school $446.56 for the cost of the meals and transportation to get to the restaurant, and contribute $9,000 to the Civil Rights Enforcement Fund, which supports education and outreach efforts in Maryland.

"This settlement compensates these students and their school while requiring Cracker Barrel to update its policies – advancing inclusion and accessibility not just across Maryland, but across the entire country," AG Brown said.