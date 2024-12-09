Cracker Barrel apologizes after refusing to serve students with special needs

Cracker Barrel has apologized after its Waldorf, Maryland, restaurant refused to serve a group of students with special needs last week.

The Lebanon, Tennessee-based restaurant chain said that its inability to accommodate the party was unrelated to the students' abilities, but that the situation was nonetheless "unfortunate."

"Our missteps last week were unfortunate but were unrelated to the students' capabilities," Cracker Barrel said in a statement to CBS MoneyWatch Monday. "They were due to our inability to accommodate a party of 18 that arrived when we were facing unexpected staffing issues and had partially closed our second dining room."

The chain conceded that its response led to misperceptions on the part of its guests and the public. "Our failure to follow certain operational protocols combined with poor communication on our part then led to misunderstandings and misperceptions," it said.

In a public letter posted Thursday, Charles County Public Schools superintendent Maria Navarro alleged that a group of 11 students and seven faculty visited Cracker Barrel in Waldorf as part of an organized outing and was "refused service." The visit was part of programming that aims to help students with special needs practice skills they learn in the classroom in real-life settings within the community, including at local restaurants and retail establishments.

Navarro contends that the school district had notified the restaurant of the planned visit and was told reservations were not required. Upon arrival, however, the group was denied service. They were able to order food to-go, the letter said.

"The alleged treatment of CCPS students, and staff, at Cracker Barrel is one that no one should experience. However, it is encouraging to learn that the district manager said the business would be willing to work with CCPS to do better," Navarro said.

She added that the school district has already received offers from other local establishments to host its students.