Maryland seniors urged to prepare now for dangerous snow conditions

As Maryland prepares for a significant winter storm this weekend, the Maryland Department of Aging urges older adults, their caregivers, and their families to take immediate safety precautions.

With heavy snow, ice, and extreme cold forecast, proactive preparation is essential to managing potential power outages and hazardous travel, according to health experts.

Medical and health experts urge older adults, caregivers, and those with disabilities to plan ahead for the unexpected.

"...stay at home."

Heang Tan is the director of the Baltimore County Department of Aging. She explained that when severe weather hits, it's essential to create a plan for your loved ones' specific needs.

"The key thing is to stay at home," said Heang Tan, the director of the Baltimore County Department of Aging. "Older adults who are reliant on any oxygen feeding tube or anything that is reliant on power, make sure your batteries are charged. You have a backup plan. Those who are reliant on dialysis, make sure you have a plan in place just to get to your treatment center. Make sure transportation is available."

Sarah Huculak, PA-C, the Medical Director's Assistant of Operations at Patient First's Lutherville Center, also stressed the importance of keeping medicine cabinets stocked.

"Anything that we require breathing treatments is a big one. We're seeing a lot of respiratory illnesses, so making sure that you do, if you need albuterol, that you have that at home, as well as any of your heart medications," Huculak explained.

Home meal delivery in Baltimore County

Tan said that they were also working with local partners to deliver hundreds of additional meals on Friday.

"On a daily basis, we do home-delivered meals to homebound individuals, and we had asked them to include frozen packs in preparation of the storm," Tan said.

Tan says older adults can call Maryland Access Point to see if there are additional shelf-stable foods available for pick up at any of the 20 senior centers around Baltimore County.

"We know that our grocery stores are completely inundated right now with people preparing, and so we want to make sure that older adults have food, just in case they can't access food over the weekend," Tan said.

Homeless outreach

But among the most vulnerable are those who may not have a home.

"We currently have outreach teams throughout the city of Baltimore right now in encampment sites on the street, trying to encounter anyone that is experiencing homelessness. But as we all know, homelessness looks unique," said Ernestina Simmons, the director of the Mayor's Office of Homeless Services in Baltimore City.

The Mayor's Office of Homeless Services is asking for help to ensure that anyone who is outside or living in a car is able to come inside during the severe winter weather.

"The way that we do that is by usually using 311 if you see someone experiencing homelessness. This is our way of being able to know who needs our help, and we are able to dispatch our outreach teams," Simmons explained.

Tips and resources during extreme weather

The Maryland Department of Aging has prepared a list of tips and resources when planning for periods of extreme temperature.

The department recommends maintaining at least a three-day supply of food, water, and medications, as well as a flashlight and extra batteries.

To prevent hypothermia, keep thermostats set to at least 68°F, dress in layers, and stay indoors until surfaces are cleared.

Emergency responders also urge neighbors to never use gas ovens for heat due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

If power is lost, warming centers are available across the state. Residents can locate a warming center using the Maryland Warming Center Directory.

Additional resources can be found by calling 211, visiting the Maryland Access Point website, or local government websites. If you or someone you know shows signs of hypothermia, such as confusion, shivering, or slurred speech, call 911 immediately.

For additional resources, visit the Department of Aging Emergency Preparedness page.