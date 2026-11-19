Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen has called for legislative action to hold artificial intelligence companies accountable for AI's rapid development and to deal with "the very urgent matter of bioweapons and cyberattacks."

Van Hollen made his plea in a video posted Wednesday night to his X account.

His comments came one day after OpenAI released its latest AI model and on the eve of AI-developer Anthropic going public in what became the largest initial public offering in history.

"Anthropic's $1 trillion IPO & OpenAI's newest model highlight how AI's rapid development is great for the billionaire class but extremely dangerous for humanity," Van Hollen said in a message posted to X. "We need to act NOW to address these risks, hold AI companies accountable, & protect the American people."

Van Hollen added, "We also need to deal with the very urgent matter of bioweapons and cyberattacks."

Such risks, the senator noted, should make it a priority for lawmakers to take up the "immediately pressing" issue of AI safety. "And Congress and the Senate better have a day-one plan for how we're going to deal with this."

In addition, Van Hollen said AI presents risks to American workers. "We need to make sure that all of you aren't paying higher electric bills for data centers built by the biggest and richest corporations on the planet. We need to deal with issues of privacy."

He also called for AI companies to be held "accountable, liable and responsible for any harm they do," such as when an AI model independently gets onto the internet.

"And finally, given how rapidly this is evolving, we need to consider banning recursive self-improvement. In other words, the fact that AI begins to train AI and get beyond human capacity to intervene," Van Hollen said. "That could put us all at risk, and we need to move quickly to address that big threat to all of us."

Van Hollen is currently involved in a campaign to challenge Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for his position.