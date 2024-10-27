Maryland sees robust early voting with an open U.S. Senate seat, Harborplace future on the line

BALTIMORE -- Early voting is off to a robust start with more than 400,000 people casting ballots in the first four days alone.

On just the first day, the numbers surpassed the entire early vote in the primary according to Jared DeMarinis, the State Administrator of Elections.

DeMarinis said more than 75,000 people voted Sunday.

He posted on social media that the 154,000 votes cast last Thursday "surpassed the entire early voting period in the 2024 primary and every day of early from 2020 to present."

Busiest Baltimore City Polling Place

The polling site at the League for People with Disabilities on East Cold Spring Lane has consistently seen the highest turnout in Baltimore City.

1,027 people voted there Sunday alone.

Mia Coleman is one of the more than 5,000 Baltimore City voters to cast a ballot there, proudly showing off her "I voted" sticker to WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren Sunday night.

"I just came from church, having dinner. I called my aunt and asked her about it, and she said it's open until 8, and so I said I'm going to go now," Coleman said. "I am praying that we all make the right decision."

Here are the full numbers for Sunday's early voting in Baltimore City:

•Westside Skill Center: 510

•The League for People w/ Disabilities: 1,027

•Mount Pleasant Church & Ministries: 334

•Public Safety Training Center: 847

•Southeast Anchor Library: 525

•James McHenry Recreation Center: 228

•Farring Baybrook Recreation Center: 67

•Baltimore City Community College: 243

High-stakes Races

Interest is high with some high-stakes races on the ballot, including between Republican Larry Hogan and Democrat Angela Alsobrooks.

They are facing off for the open U.S. Senate seat.

And there is a question on the ballot in Baltimore City that will determine the future of redevelopment at Harborplace.

Helping the Disenfranchised

For the past eight years, convicted felons who have served their time are eligible to cast ballots. Monica Cooper wants to make sure they know it.

"It's been challenging getting that message out that formerly incarcerated people can vote. So that's why I'm out here on a Sunday night so late trying to do my civic duty. It is an absolute honor to be able to vote and I'm trying to pass that energy onto other people so that they don't feel disenfranchised," Cooper with the Expand the Ballot organization told Hellgren.

Mail-In Ballots

Voters can also cast mail-in ballots at secure drop boxes throughout the state.

"It's the finale. Early voting starts it and Election Day brings us to a close," said Armstead Jones, Baltimore City's Election Director.

Early Voting Hours

Early voting runs through Thursday, October 31st from 7 in the morning until 8 every night.

You can access more early voting information from CBS News Baltimore here.