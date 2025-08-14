Maryland's Better Business Bureau warns against sharing back-to-school photos to avoid identity theft

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Greater Maryland is warning that posting your child's back-to-school photos online can pose a security risk, especially if those photos include personal information.

First day of school signs that share information like your child's name and age, the school they attend, their teacher's name and their grade level can be used by scammers to commit identity theft.

According to the BBB, 59% of adults in the U.S. use their birthday or name in their passwords.

How back-to-school posts could expose your data

Sharing basic information about your child on social media could leave you vulnerable to a personal data breach. These details are also often used in security questions for your bank accounts.

"For parents that are excited to share their kids are going back to school, we all want to share updates with our family and friends," said Clay Campbell, Director of Marketing for the BBB of Greater Maryland. "It's really important to be mindful of the kinds of information that you're putting online."

Campbell suggests, if you do make a first day of school post, use a neutral background for your photos. Avoid any house numbers, street signs, school signs or other identifiable markers that signal your child's location.

Tips for protecting your data online

The BBB recommends that you regularly check your privacy settings on social media. Know who can view your posts and what personal information people can see when viewing your account.

Watch out for phony friend requests and don't accept requests from strangers.

The organization also suggests being wary if you get a request from someone you've already connected with on social media, as it could mean someone is trying to access your personal information and friends list, according to the BBB.

Another suggestion: if you're using personally identifiable information in passwords, or if you're using the same password for multiple accounts, it's time to change it up and do some password management.

In the past month, Campbell said the BBB of Greater Maryland has received hundreds of reports of identity theft.

"Identity theft is very difficult to recover from," Campbell said. "It can take a very long time, and it is very expensive. If you think that it can't happen to you, definitely think again.

Find more information about back-to-school tips from the BBB here.