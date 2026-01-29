Some Maryland schools will operate virtually or close Friday, Jan. 30 due to dangerously cold weather

Several Maryland schools will operate virtually, and others will remain closed on Friday, Jan. 30, as dangerously cold weather continues to impact the state.

Several school districts have been closed since Monday, Jan. 26, after a winter storm brought several inches of snow and sleet to Maryland, prompting icy road conditions.

Some districts, including Anne Arundel County, have used their allotted three snow days and have implemented virtual learning days.

See an updated list of Baltimore area school closings and delays below.