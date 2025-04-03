Watch CBS News
Maryland school bus aide accused of assaulting nonverbal students

By
Christian Olaniran
Digital Producer, CBS Baltimore
Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.
Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

A school bus aide is facing charges for allegedly assaulting two students, according to Howard County Police.

Allen William Rice Jr. 80, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree sex offense.

Rice was a bus aide for a non-public public special education program known as the Linwood Center in Ellicott City, police said.

According to police, Rice struck a nonverbal 13-year-old and was suspended from his job while police reviewed the video from the bus. 

During the investigation, police said they determined that Rice struck the girl, and hit and inappropriately touched a second nonverbal 13-year-old girl. 

Rice was arrested Thursday and is currently in the booking process. Police said there are "no indications of other victims at this stage." 

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

